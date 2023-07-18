Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House, ARY News reported.

As per details, the prime minister received both the leaders on their arrival, a PM Office statement said. In the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were also present.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that assemblies will dissolve in August after the completion of their tenure. He said that the preparation for the elections have been commenced and the assemblies will dissolve in August.

He stated PDM led government had the choice to dissolve assemblies immediately but it would have deepened the economic crisis and Pakistan would have defaulted 14 months ago.

It is pertinent to mention here that the source revealed National Assembly will be dissolved on August 08. The summary of dissolution of the lower house of the Parliament will be delivered to the President, sources said. “If the President kept the summary in pending, the assembly will stand dissolved in 48 hours as per the law,” sources added.