Khawaja Asif says assemblies to dissolve in August

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that assemblies will dissolve in August after the completion of their tenure, ARY News reported.

While addressing a worker’s convention in Sialkot, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said that the preparation for the elections have been commenced and the assemblies will dissolve in August.

He stated PDM led government had the choice to dissolve assemblies immediately but it would have deepened the economic crisis and Pakistan would have defaulted 14 months ago.

The defense minister revealed that the reason behind the ouster of the former prime minister and PTI chief through no-confidence motion was their attitude toward allies, they turned their back to their allies.

Read more: PML-N unveils strategy for general elections, political alliance

He lambasted the PTI chairman saying that he dissolved the KP and Punjab assemblies despite disagreement by his party members. The PTI chief planned the May 9 violence and it will be a black day in the history of Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) unveiled its strategy for upcoming general elections and political alliance.

PML-N leader and Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said in a statement that his political party would not get into an alliance with any political party for the upcoming general elections.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former federal minister Muhammad Zubair said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is not in a position to contest elections. He said that PTI is not in a position to contest elections irrespective of its chairman’s disqualification.