PML-N unveils strategy for general elections, political alliance

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has unveiled its strategy for upcoming general elections and political alliance, ARY News reported on Monday.

PML-N leader and Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said in a statement that his political party would not get into alliance with any political party for the upcoming general elections.

He said that the economic team is making efforts to address the reservations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He clarified that elections will be held on time and PML-N will participate in the polls without making any alliance with any political party.

A few days ago, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Central Secretary Information of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), ruled out ‘electoral alliance’ with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying that her party cannot bear the latter’s burden.

Speaking on ARY News programme ‘Sawal Ye Hai’, the IPP leader ruled out ‘electoral alliance’ with Shehbaz Sharif-led PML-N and said supporting it was tantamount to ‘political disaster’.

Firdous Ashiq Awan noted that the country was currently facing a constitutional crisis, saying that the only way out was ‘immediate and transparent’ general elections.