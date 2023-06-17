IPP rules out ‘electoral alliance’ with PML-N

LAHORE: Firdous Ashiq Awan, Central Secretary Information of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), has ruled out ‘electoral alliance’ with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying that her party cannot bear the latter’s burden, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Speaking on ARY News programme ‘Sawwal Ye Hai’, the IPP leader ruled out ‘electoral alliance’ with Shehbaz Sharif-led PML-N and said supporting it was tantamount to ‘political disaster’.

Firdous Ashiq Awan noted that the country was currently facing a constitutional crisis, saying that the only way out was ‘immediate and transparent’ general elections.

In response to a question, she said that ousting someone through vote of no-confidence is a ‘democratic process’.

Awan also criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) decision of quitting the national and provincial assemblies, saying that the decision led to a vacuum which directly benefited the incumbent rulers.

Following the decision, she said, someone had to come forward and fill the vacuum created by her former party. She also held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its chief Imran Khan for the current crises being faced by the country.

Lambasting the incumbent government, the IPP leader said that the people of Pakistan were suffering from ‘worst inflation and unemployment’, asking the former to dissolve assemblies and hold general elections.

Earlier in June, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said PML-N can make seat adjustments with Jahangir Tareen’s newly established Istehkam-e-Pakistan party (IPP) in the upcoming general elections.

Talking to journalists, Khawaja Asif ruled out any threat from Tareen’s political party to the PML-N. He said general elections will be held on time and PML-N can strike seat adjustment with Tareen.

It is pertinent to mention here that seasoned politician Jahangir Tareen officially launched the “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” party.

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters Including former governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Amir Kiani, Sardar Tanveer Illyas, Mahmood Moulvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ali Zaidi, Fayyaz ul Hasan Chauhan, Fawad Chaudhary and Nauman Langrhial attended the press conference.

While announcing the new political party “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” Tareen said: “We all have one purpose which is to work for the development of Pakistan”.

Tareen reiterated the need for leadership that can bring unity and end the divide in society amid the economic and political crisis.