‘PML-N can make seat adjustment with Jahangir Tareen’s party’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) can make seat adjustments with Jahangir Tareen’s newly established Istikham-e-Pakistan party in the upcoming general elections, said Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday.

Talking to newsmen upon arrival at the Parliament House for the Budget Session of the National Assembly, Khawaja Asif ruled out any threat from Tareen’s political party to the PML-N.

He said general elections will be held on time and PML-N can strike seat adjustment with Tareen.

Replying to a query, Khawaja Asif said missing economic targets in the current fiscal year is not the government’s failure, as they put their politics at stake to save the state.

Read more: Pervez Khattak likely to join Jahangir Tareen’s IPP

Yesterday, seasoned politician Jahangir Tareen officially launched the “Istihkam-e-Pakistan” party. Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters Including former governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Amir Kiani, Sardar Tanveer Illyas, Mahmood Molvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ali Zaidi, Fayyaz ul Hasan Chauhan, Fawad Chaudhary and Nauman Langrhial attended the press conference.

While announcing the new political party “Istihkam-e-Pakistan” Tareen said: “We all have one purpose which is to work for the development of Pakistan”.