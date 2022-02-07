Asif Zardari, Chaudhry brothers discuss current political situation

LAHORE: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday met with Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leadership here in Lahore, ARY News reported.

PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi, Moonis Elahi, and federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema were present in the meeting.

The former president inquired about the health of ex-PM Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. During the meeting, the ongoing political situation came under discussion.

“The People’s Party and the PML-N in a recent summit meeting of their leaders on Saturday had agreed to establish contacts with the government allies,” sources said.

“A session of the opposition alliance PDM had also discussed a suggestion to create a fissure between the ruling PTI and its partners in the government,” according to sources.

“The opposition parties will contact other allies of the government in the next step,” sources said.

People’s Party’s leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto on Saturday attended a luncheon meeting with opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif at his residence in Lahore.

Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Hamza Shehbaz and some other PML-N leaders also attended the huddle and consulted over the movement against the government.

The opposition leaders discussed and strategised their next move against the government in the meeting.

