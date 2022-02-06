MQM-P delegation to meet Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore

KARACHI: Government coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement has intensified contacts with opposition parties as a delegation of MQM-Pakistan will meet leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif at his Lahore residence on Tuesday, ARY News reported quoting sources.

Sources privy to the matter said that the delegation of MQM-P, including Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar and Sadiq Iftikhar will hold a meeting with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at his Model Town residence on Tuesday.

According to sources, the two sides will discuss the political situation of Sindh with a focus on local government and other issues.

The matter related to in-house change through a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will also come under discussion during a meeting between both parties, sources said.

Moreover, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation will also meet with Pakistan Muslim League-Q leadership tomorrow.

During the visit, the MQM delegation will inquire about the health of ailing PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujat Hussian.

The MQM leaders will also discuss the issue of the local government system in light of recent Supreme Court verdict.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement today met with top leadership of Awami National Party (ANP). A delegation of MQM-P, including Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar held a meeting with ANP’s Aimal Wali Khan at Wali Bagh today.

ANP’s Mian Iftikhar, Ameer Haider Hoti and other leaders were also present in the meeting.

