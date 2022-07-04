Asif Zardari, CM Bizenjo discuss Balochistan issues

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari met Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and discussed the problems faced by the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the Balochistan CM called on the former president at Bilawal House in Karachi. Provincial Minister for Irrigation Muhammad Khan Lehri was also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo apprised Asif Ali Zardari of water shortage in Balochistan. Meanwhile, the PPP co-chairman expressed concern over the water crisis and assured of full cooperation to the provincial government.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Zardari said that Pakistan People’s Party will continue to play a role in solving the problems of Balochistan. “The PPP has always resolved the Balochistan issues on priority basis,” he added.

The former president assured Abdul Quddus Bizenjo of full cooperation, saying that the people of the province will never be left alone.

Earlier on July 2, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari reached Lahore via a special flight from Islamabad.

After the major political developments in Punjab regarding the chief minister’s election and upcoming by-polls, Asif Ali Zardari landed in the provincial capital Lahore and summoned a session of the party leaders at Bilawal House today.

During his stay, Zardari held meetings with the leaders at Bilawal House.

