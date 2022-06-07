Asif Zardari, CM Hamza agree to jointly contest Punjab by-polls

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari have agreed to jointly contest by-elections in Punjab, scheduled to be held on July 17, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Punjab Chief Minister met Asif Zardari at Bilawal House, Lahore. Both the personalities discussed mutual interests, overall political situation, and working relationship during the meeting.

The PPP co-Chairman congratulated Hamza Shehbaz on assuming the office of the Punjab Chief Minister.

During the meeting, Hamza Shehbaz and Asif Zardari agreed to further strengthen the working relationship and at the same time reiterated their commitment to fight Imran Khan’s “undemocratic tactics” together.

The two leaders agreed to jointly contest the upcoming by-elections in Punjab. “Will remain on the same page to serve the people of Pakistan,” the Punjab chief minister said.

Terming the Pakistan People’s Party an ally, Hamza Shehbaz pointed out that consultations will continue to further improve the working relationship. Meanwhile, Asif Zardari also hosted a luncheon for the Punjab chief minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that ousted prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan decided to do more consultation before finalising candidates for the by-polls in Punjab.

The meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Board was held with Imran Khan in the chair. The recommendations regarding Punjab by-polls were forwarded in the meeting.

Sources privy to the development said that Imran Khan directed to field strong candidates in the by-polls on the 20 vacant seats in Punjab. The final decision would be taken by the central leadership of PTI, they added.

The ECP has announced a schedule for election on 20 provincial seats vacated after defecting MPAs of the PTI were de-seated.

The ECP had de-seated 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister’s election.

Comments