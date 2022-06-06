Imran Khan to field strong candidates for Punjab by-polls

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has decided to do more consultation before finalising candidates for the by-polls in Punjab, ARY News reported.

The by-polls would be held on 20 vacant seats in Punjab on July 17.

The meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Board was held with Imran Khan in the chair. The recommendations regarding Punjab by-polls were forwarded in the meeting.

Sources privy to the development said that Imran Khan directed to field strong candidates in the by-polls on the 20 vacant seats in Punjab.

The former prime minister while giving orders for a strong election campaign in the constituencies said that names for the candidates would be finalised in the upcoming two to three days.

After the preliminary decision by the parliamentary board, the final decision of awarding party tickets will be taken by the central leadership of PTI, it emerged.

The ECP has announced a schedule for election on 20 provincial seats vacated after defecting MPAs of the PTI were de-seated.

The ECP had de-seated 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister’s election.

