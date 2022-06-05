‘PTI to give strong political reaction if Imran Khan arrested’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has warned the federal government of strong political reaction if it arrests Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference after the PTI core committee meeting, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah is willing to arrest Imran Khan.

“Strong reaction will be witnessed if Imran Khan is arrested. It will be his misunderstanding that we will stay silent on Imran Khan’s arrest.”

He asked PTI workers to finalise planning for giving a peaceful reaction if the government chooses to arrest Imran Khan.

“The nation has listened to the threatening and non-political statements of Rana Sanaullah. The interior minister is willing to arrest the most popular leader of the country. Imran Khan’s arrest will draw a strong public reaction and we don’t need to give any message to see a political reaction.”

Shah Mahmood Qureshi elaborated on the decisions taken by the PTI core committee during today’s session chaired by the chairman Imran Khan at Bani Gala.

“The PTI core committee reviewed the economic and political situation of the country. The core committee expressed serious concerns over the deteriorated situation of the national economy.”

PTI resignations, Punjab by-polls

Qureshi said that PTI lawmakers had submitted their resignations and they will not appear before the National Assembly (NA) speaker.

He announced that the political party will actively participate in by-polls on 20 vacant seats in Punjab.

Skyrocketing prices of fuel, essential commodities

“Rs60 per litre was increased on petrol and diesel. A massive hike was also made on the prices of electricity and gas. Just after an ‘experienced government’ comes into power, there is a shortage of flour in the country. 20-kilogram flour sack is now being sold at Rs1,600 in Punjab.”

“The inflation rate has reached 25% to 30% and another wave of inflation is likely to hit the country due to the recent steps of the incumbent government.”

“Economic certainty possesses importance in the national security. The PTI government had reduced petrol and electricity rates despite facing pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). We had also contacted Russia for getting cheap oil and wheat. The incumbent government is deliberately avoiding pursuing talks with Russia for the low-cost oil and wheat.”

Qureshi said that the incumbent government could not take concrete decisions as it is not an elected government. He said that the government is continuing the same policies devised by the PTI government. Qureshi questioned Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on whether he will continue to criticise dialogues with the Taliban for the elimination of terrorism.

May 25 police torture

The PTI vice-chairman announced to file cases against the police officials who were involved in torturing and teargassing the protestors on May 25 during PTI’s long march.

He alleged that Punjab’s inspector general (IG) and chief secretary played roles in police torture against the PTI protestors and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi should summon the senior officers for questioning their actions.

“Women lawmakers had also been tortured on May 25. Women and innocent children were also subjected to torture. PTI core committee decides to organise a protest demonstration of those women who had been tortured on May 25.”

Qureshi said that overseas Pakistanis will also be asked to stage protests after the incumbent government deprived them of the right to vote. He criticised that some TV channels were misguiding the nation by twisting the facts.

‘ECP steps to be challenged’

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, “Some constituencies are divided in the new delimitations by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). PTI will challenge ECP’s steps.”

The PTI vice-chairman said that they always favour dialogues but the political party considers the incumbent government as an illegal government. He said how PTI will hold dialogues with an illegitimate government.

IMF loan agreement

Qureshi censured the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) led government for blaming PTI for accepting tough conditions. He said that if the incumbent government does not like the agreement signed by PTI, then why it is not presenting a new agreement.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the present government is falsely declaring the previous PTI government responsible for the rise in inflation after its own steps to increase the financial burden on the nation.

NAB amendments

Qureshi said that the amendments in NAB laws are tantamount to another NRO as it will paralyse the functioning of the anti-corruption watchdog. The NAB law amendments aimed to facilitate the specific segment.

