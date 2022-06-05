Sheikh Rasheed says ‘PTI lawmakers will not appear before NA speaker’

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed said Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee members have decided not to appear before the National Assembly (NA) speaker, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed, while talking to journalists today, said that it has been decided not to accept the incumbent government and NA speaker at any cost.

“The decision was taken in the PTI core committee session today that the lawmakers will not appear before the NA speaker.”

Rasheed said that a strategy was formulated in case of Imran Khan’s arrest. He warned the government of severe consequences if it decides to arrest Imran Khan.

“Election is the only solution to end the crisis in the country. No talks will be held except the announcement of elections.”

“We are mulling over the date of the long march, however, no final decision is taken yet.” Regarding the inflation, the AML chief said that inflation will rise up to Rs10 to Rs20 on each product ahead of budget.

“Another wave of inflation will hit the country on June 15.” He said that he wishes loadshedding for the houses of the prime minister and ministers.

He alleged that the rulers are dissolving their corruption cases.

PTI lawmakers’ resignations

The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has summoned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers to his chamber to approve their resignation letters.

The ‘resigned’ PTI lawmakers have been summoned to the NA speaker’s chamber on June 6. The NA Secretariat had issued a circular to the PTI Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

The NA spokesperson had said in a statement that the number of resigned lawmakers is 131 and the process to confirm their resgination letters will be continued from June 6 to 10.

The NA will meet 30 ‘resigned’ lawmakers daily, and a five-minute meeting is fixed for each legislator.

The circular issued by NA Secretariat’s Additional Secretary Muhammad Mushtaq read, “I am directed to refer to the letter dated 11-4-2022 regarding you resignation from the seat of the National Assembly and to state that in pursuance of paragraph (b) of sub-rule (2) of rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, Honourable Speaker has desired to invite you in his Chamber for inquiry regarding voluntary character and genuineness of aforesaid resignation letter before its acceptance.”

In April, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had decided to resign from National Assembly after former prime minister Imran Khan said that he would not sit in the assemblies.

