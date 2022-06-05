Brother of deceased PTI activist seeks FIR against PM, CM Punjab

MARDAN: The brother of a PTI leader Ahmed Jan who died during a long march has approached KP police for registration of an FIR against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Maryam Nawaz and others, ARY NEWS reported.

The application for registration of an FIR was submitted at Chota Lahore police station in district Swabi. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Maryam Nawaz, IG Punjab, IG Motorway Police, RPO Rawalpindi, and DPO Attock.

In his plea, Mehmood Jan, the brother of deceased PTI leader, said that his brother joined Azadi March to exercise his democratic right but the authorities illegally blocked motorway through containers.

“My brother fell down from the bridge while trying to remove the container,” he said and blamed the act of illegally blocking the motorway as the cause of his brother’s death.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Imran Khan had visited the residence of a PTI activist Syed Ahmed in Mardan who died during the party’s long march.

The PTI chairman went to Mardan along with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and senior minister Atif Khan in a helicopter and condoled with the family of Syed Ahmed over his death during long march.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said Syed Ahmed Jan was the martyr of the Azadi March and the religion gives the highest rank to the martyrs. “Sacrifices of activists like Syed Ahmed Jan pave way for a real independence and we will not allow anyone to forget this sacrifice,” he said.

He further announced the party will not leave the relatives of Syed Ahmed alone and will provide every assistance to his children and family.

