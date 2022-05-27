Imran Khan visits residence of PTI activist who died during long march

PESHAWAR: Former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday visited the residence of a PTI activist Syed Ahmed in Mardan who died during the party’s long march, ARY NEWS reported.

The PTI chairman went to Mardan along with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and senior minister Atif Khan in a helicopter and condoled with the family of Syed Ahmed over his death during long march.

چیئرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف عمران خان کی مردان میں حقیقی آزادی مارچ کے شہید کارکن کے گھر آمد۔ pic.twitter.com/22lm2bY66Q — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 27, 2022



Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said Syed Ahmed Jan was the martyr of the Azadi March and the religion gives the highest rank to the martyrs. “Sacrifices of activists like Syed Ahmed Jan pave way for a real independence and we will not allow anyone to forget this sacrifice,” he said.

He further announced the party will not leave the relatives of Syed Ahmed alone and will provide every assistance to his children and family.

It is pertinent to mention here that another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker died dead after falling from a bridge amid a PTI rally.

According to details, PTI activist Faisal Abbas Chaudhry fell from a bridge near Batti Chowk Lahore and was reported dead.

PTI leader Shafqat Mehmood claims that the police pushed him from the bridge and that PM and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah are responsible for his death. The whole nation is cursing them right now, he added.

PTI leader Musarrat Jamshed has said that the responsibility for Faisal’s death is on Rana Sanaullah.

