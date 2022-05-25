Lahore: PTI worker dies after falling from bridge

Lahore: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker has been reported dead after falling from a bridge amid a PTI rally, ARY News reported.

According to details, PTI worker Faisal Abbas Chaudhry fell from a bridge near Batti Chowk Lahore and was reported dead.

PTI leader Shafqat Mehmood claims that the police pushed him from the bridge and that PM and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah are responsible for his death. The whole nation is cursing them right now, he added.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Musarrat Jamshed has said that the responsibility for Faisal’s death is on Rana Sanaullah.

However, the PTI’s Azaadi March is heading towards Islamabad, removing all blockades in their way. The PTI chief had announced that he would reach D-chowk Islamabad no matter what.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court (SC) had allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to stage a protest at Islamabad’s H-9 and stopped the government from carrying out raids on houses and offices.

