SC allows PTI to stage protest at Islamabad’s H-9, stops govt from raids

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to stage a protest at Islamabad’s H-9 and stopped the government from carrying out raids on houses and offices, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Imran Khan-led PTI has been granted permission by the Supreme Court (SC) to stage a protest at Islamabad’s H-9 and directed the government to stop raiding PTI offices and houses of the activists.

The top court also directed releasing those lawyers who are not accused of serious criminal activities and issued orders to immediately release PTI workers under MPO. The interior ministry has been stopped from unnecessary use of force against the political workers.

The court ordered the authorities to assure maintain the sanctity of home and the privacy of the family.

However, the apex court rejected PTI’s request to immediately remove barricades from the routes.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that the hearing of the case has not concluded yet and the court will resume the hearing tomorrow.

The authorities have been directed to release the confiscated vehicles within 48 hours that are not involved in serious issues. Justice Ahsan questioned Babar Awan, “When this protest will conclude?”

To this, Awan replied, “Our protest has started today and I am not sure about its duration.”

Justice Ijazul Ahsan questioned Awan again about whether the protest will continue for a long time. Awan said that the party leadership will make a final decision and he could not tell any timeframe.

The top court directed the government to make security arrangements for the PTI rally till 10:00 pm and ordered the government and the opposition to hold dialogues at 10:00 pm.

Attorney General (AG) apprised the top court that the government constituted a dialogue team including Yousaf Raza Gillani, Ayaz Sadiq, Asad Mahmood, Faisal Sabzwari, Khalid Magsi, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Ahsan Iqbal.

He added that the dialogue committee will hold a meeting at the Chief Commissioner’s Office at 10:00 pm today.

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing till Thursday which will be resumed at 9:30 am.

