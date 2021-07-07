Zardari seeks court nod on entry of ambulance in IHC premises

ISLAMABAD: Owing to health issues, former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday has sought has Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) nod on entry of ambulance in the court premises, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is due to appear before the IHC for a hearing of his petition for pre-arrest bail in a case pertaining to his alleged property unearthed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in New York.

The petition filed by the former president states, he is unable to walk towards the courtroom from the parking area of the high court due to his health condition and pleaded with the court to allow him to reach before the courtroom in an ambulance.

The former president has also attached his medical report with the plea. Sources privy to the matter said Asif Zardari will appear before the bench hearing the pre-arrest bail petition on a wheelchair and would be accompanied by his personal physician.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) summoned Zardari in a pre-arrest bail plea filed before it in a case pertaining to his alleged property unearthed by NAB in New York.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had initiated an inquiry against the PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari.