Asif Zardari, Faisal Vawda discuss ‘country’s political situation’

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former federal minister Faisal Vawda on Friday discussed the country’s political situation ahead of general elections, ARY News reported.

According to details, the former PTI leader called on former president and discussed matters pertaining to the upcoming elections.

Asif Zardari and Faisal Vawda also exchange views on Sindh’s political landscape.

The meeting came as political parties gear up for upcoming general elections, scheduled for February 8, 2024, with candidates submitting nomination papers.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extended its deadline for filing nomination papers for the general elections by two days but asserted that the extension would not affect the poll date.

Last week, the commission issued the election schedule, putting an end to uncertainty surrounding the exercise.

As per the original schedule, the process to file nomination papers for national and provincial assemblies seats commenced on Dec 20. The deadline for the filing of papers was set to expire at 4:30pm today.

However, in a press release this morning, the electoral watchdog announced that nomination papers can now be filed till Dec 24 (Sunday). It said the decision was taken in response to requests from political parties and to facilitate the candidacy process.

Returning officers will examine the nomination papers from Dec 25 to Dec 30, as specified in the schedule. The statement underscored that “all activities as listed in the election schedule released on Dec 15 will be held as planned”.

The electoral watchdog also confirmed that the amended schedule was available on the ECP website. The statement further emphasises that the changes did not affect the poll date and that elections would be held on Feb 8.