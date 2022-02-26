Zardari, Fazl discuss no-trust motion, long march

LAHORE: PDM head Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari held a telephonic conversation on Saturday, ARY News reported quoting sources.

During the meeting, matters related to the current political situation of the country, the opposition’s no-trust motion and PPP’s long march were discussed in a phone call.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that the meeting did not discuss the no-trust move against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The opposition parties earlier decided to bring a no-trust move against the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and decided to initiate contacts with the member parties in the ruling coalition.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday directed Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to reach out with PTI govt allies MQM-P and GDA.

Sources privy to the development informed ARY News that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto has tasked CM Murad Ali Shah to approach opposition parties in Sindh Assembly MQM-Pakistan and GDA – who are also PTI’s allies in Centre – over the no-trust move.

CM Murad will seek their help in the opposition’s renewed efforts to oust Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, they added.

