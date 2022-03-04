Asif Zardari-Fazl meeting: Shehbaz Sharif complains about PML-Q

ISLAMABAD: An inside story of a meeting between Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has emerged on Friday, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

According to sources, both the leaders remained in contact with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif during the important meeting to elaborate strategy for the upcoming no-trust move against PM Imran Khan.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed reservations regarding Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q). Maulana Sahab on your request, I invited Pervaiz Elahi for a lunch, but he denied it, Shehbaz Sharif was quoted as saying by sources.

In reply to Shehbaz, Fazlur Rehman said, he contacted the son of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain after getting knowledge of the matter.

The Zardari-Fazl huddle decided to establish contacts with the other political leaders to gain the support of the no-trust move.

Earlier, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced that the no-trust move will be brought against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fazlur Rehman, while addressing a press conference today, said that he held consultations with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari regarding the no-trust move.

“The draft of no-trust move against Imran Khan is prepared and the majority is with us. [Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President] Shehbaz Sharif is not feeling well for a few days. We will meet Shehbaz Sharif at his residence to complete our consultations.”

