No-trust move to be brought against PM Imran Khan: Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on Thursday that the no-trust move will be brought against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Fazlur Rehman, while addressing a press conference today, said that he held consultations with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari regarding the no-trust move, whereas, a meeting with the legal experts had been concluded yesterday.

“The draft of no-trust move against Imran Khan is prepared and the majority is with us. [Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President] Shehbaz Sharif is not feeling well for a few days. We will meet Shehbaz Sharif at his residence to complete our consultations.”

Fazlur Rehman said that the opposition will be readied to present the no-confidence motion within a few days as the anti-government movement entered its conclusive phase.

He added that the real task is bringing people to the parliament and keeping secrecy. To a question regarding the next premier, the PDM head replied that they only wanted to end ‘autumn’ without expecting the time of ‘spring’.

Earlier, it was learnt that the opposition parties are in a state of disarray after giving a 48-hour ultimatum to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government ahead of the no-trust move.

Sources told ARY News that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) suggested submitting requisition of a session of the National Assembly before bringing a no-trust move. However, some opposition leaders were using delaying tactics.

Sources closer to PML-N said that the political party is favouring to summon the NA session before submitting the no-confidence motion. It will give an opportunity to the NA speaker to defer voting for the next 21 days.

On the other hand, some opposition leaders have backed the stance to directly bring a no-trust move. Sources added that the opposition parties have already taken signatures of their lawmakers for the passage of requisition and no-trust move.

