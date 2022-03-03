No-trust move: PPP directs MNAs to suspend all non-political activities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has directed its members of the National Assembly (MNAs) to suspend all their non-political activities in the wake of no-trust move against the incumbent government, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the PPP leadership has issued important directives to its MNAs ahead of the no-trust move and barred them from travelling abroad.

“The MNAs have been directed to stay in the country and cancel their governmental visits and meetings,” they said and added, “The PPP leadership have asked members of the National Assembly to stay alert and remain in touch with each other.”

Earlier in the day, opposition parties prepared a draft for a no-trust motion and requisitioning a session of the National Assembly and they would be submitted to the secretariat any time.

According to sources privy to the development, the opposition has finalized its preparation for no-trust move and had prepared a draft for the no-confidence motion to be submitted before the National Assembly.

“A requisition to summon the National Assembly session is also being prepared,” they said adding, “PML-N was given the responsibility to prepare the drafts and the chamber of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has been alerted for submission.”

The no-trust motion and requisition to summon National Assembly session will be submitted any time at the assembly secretariat, the sources said.

Comments