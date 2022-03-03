Opposition ‘prepares draft’ for no-trust move, National Assembly session

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties have prepared a draft for a no-trust motion and requisitioning a session of the National Assembly and they would be submitted to the secretariat any time, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, the opposition has finalized its preparation for no-trust move and had prepared a draft for the no-confidence motion to be submitted before the National Assembly.

“A requisition to summon the National Assembly session is also being prepared,” they said adding, “PML-N was given the responsibility to prepare the drafts and the chamber of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has been alerted for submission.”

The no-trust motion and requisition to summon National Assembly session will be submitted any time at the assembly secretariat, the sources said.

The move came a day after the opposition committee has given a green signal to move the motion of no confidence in the parliament against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources, the nine-member opposition committee has recommended moving the no-trust move as soon as possible. The no-trust move would be successful even without the support of the Alliant parities, the committee said according to sources.

The committee has submitted its recommendations after thorough talks and negotiations with parliamentarians.

Ayaz Sadiq, Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah represented the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the committee, while the Pakistan People’s Party was represented by Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, and Naveed Qamar.

JUI’s had selected Kamran Murtaza, Molana Asad Mehmood and Akram Durrani to represent them in the committee.

The opposition has started to tighten its grip over the PTI government with protest and the looming threat of a motion of no confidence.

Comments