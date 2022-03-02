No-trust move :Opposition committee recommends immediate motion

Islamabad: According to sources, the opposition committee has given a green signal to move the motion of no confidence in the parliament against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the 9 member opposition committee has recommended moving the no-trust move as soon as possible. The no-trust move would be successful even without the support of the Alliant parities, the committee said according to sources.

The committee has submitted its recommendations after thorough talks and negotiations with parliamentarians.

Ayaz Sadiq, Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah represented the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the committee, while the Pakistan People’s Party was represented by Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, and Naveed Qamar.

JUI’s had selected Kamran Murtaza, Molana Asad Mehmood and Akram Durrani to represent them in the committee.

