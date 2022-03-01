PML-Q reassures PTI govt of its support amid no-trust move

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) Tuesday reassured Prime Minister Imran Khan to continue supporting PTI governments at the Centre and in Punjab amid opposition plan to topple the incumbent government, ARY News reported quoting sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the Chaudhry brothers assured PM Imran Khan of “complete support” as the latter visited the residence of PML-Q leadership in Lahore on Tuesday evening.

“There is no reason for quitting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led coalition,” the Chaudhry brothers told PM Khan. The PML-Q leadership also apprised the premier about their recent meetings held with opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In return, PM Imran thanked PML-Q leadership for standing firm with the ruling PTI and vowed to continue providing relief to the masses. “Providing relief to masses is a top priority of PTI govt,” said PM while interacting with PML-Q leaders.

Prime Minister Imran Khan today visited the residence of the Chaudhry brothers of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q), his key ally in both Punjab and the Centre, against the backdrop of the latter’s recent meetings with opposition leaders.

Punjab Assembly Speaker and PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi received the prime minister upon his arrival at the residence of PML-Q leadership.

The meeting between PML-Q leadership and ruling PTI continued for 40 minutes wherein matters related to the overall political situation of the country were discussed.

The prime minister also inquired about the health of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Federal Industries Minister Khusro Bakhtiar were also present in the meeting.

The development came after opposition parties recently held several meetings with PML-Q leadership and sought their support to oust PTI government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-Q has 10 members in the Punjab Assembly and five in the National Assembly.

