PM Imran Khan meets Chaudhry brothers in Lahore

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday visited the residence of the Chaudhry brothers of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) here in Lahore as the Opposition targets PTI’s allies to topple the incumbent government.

According to details, the prime minister paid a visit to the leadership of the PML-Q, his key ally in both Punjab and the Centre, against the backdrop of the latter’s recent meetings with opposition leaders.

Punjab Assembly Speaker and PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi received the prime minister upon his arrival at the residence of PML-Q leadership.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the overall political situation of the country came under discussion. The meeting between PML-Q leadership and PM Khan continued for 40 minutes.

The prime minister also inquired about the health of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. The prime minister wished Chaudhry Shujaat the best of health and prayed for his early recovery.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Federal Industries Minister Khusro Bakhtiar were also present in the meeting.

It may be noted here that Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday morning arrived in Lahore on a day-long visit where he held crucial meetings with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, party leaders.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was given a briefing on the party’s preparations for local bodies elections in Punjab, the sources said, adding the session also discussed the award of party tickets for local councils elections in the province.

In meeting with CM Buzdar, PM Khan has directed to take effective measures for the provision of maximum relief and ensuring the delivery of quality services to the common man in Punjab.

Prime Minister was briefed about developmental projects being carried out across the province.

Meanwhile, Member National Assembly, Sardar Nasrullah Dreshak also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to overall political situation of South Punjab and ongoing developmental schemes were also discussed.

