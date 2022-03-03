PM Imran Khan summons Punjab, KP CMs in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab in Islamabad, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that KP CM Mahmood Khan has reached the federal capital.

Punjab and KP CMs will hold one-on-one meetings with the premier today to discuss the political situation and strategy to deal with the opposition’s no-trust move.

READ: NO-TRUST MOVE: PPP DIRECTS MNAS TO SUSPEND ALL NON-POLITICAL ACTIVITIES

Moreover, the chief ministers will also attend the state banquet for Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that the opposition parties have prepared a draft for a no-trust motion and requisitioning a session of the National Assembly and they would be submitted to the secretariat any time.

According to sources privy to the development, the opposition has finalized its preparation for the no-trust move and had prepared a draft for the no-confidence motion to be submitted before the National Assembly.

READ: NO TRUST-MOVE: SHERRY REHMAN SAYS PPP HOLDS TRUMP CARDS

“A requisition to summon the National Assembly session is also being prepared,” they said adding, “PML-N was given the responsibility to prepare the drafts and the chamber of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has been alerted for submission.”

The no-trust motion and requisition to summon the National Assembly session will be submitted any time at the assembly secretariat, the sources said.

The move came a day after the opposition committee has given a green signal to move the motion of no confidence in the parliament against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Comments