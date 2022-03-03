No trust-move: Sherry Rehman says PPP holds trump cards

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday claimed that they have hidden trump cards in the no-trust move, ARY News reported.

“Trump cards for the no-trust move are hidden and will show firstly to ARY News,” Sherry Rehman claimed while exclusively talking to ARY News.

Criticising Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, she said, the FM is wandering in the streets of Sindh by leaving the important issues related to foreign affairs.

Earlier, the sources said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had claimed to gain the support of five MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the no-trust move against the premier.

Sources privy to the development said five Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs, whose names have been kept in secret, have submitted their resignations to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Bilawal will reveal the names of the MNAs at a ‘crucial time’, the sources claimed.

The opposition parties including Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have been holding meetings with the government allies to seek their support for the no-trust move against PM Imran.

