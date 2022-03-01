PPP claims five PTI MNAs to support no-trust move

KARACHI: In a major development in the no-trust move against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has claimed to gain the support of five MNAs of the ruling party, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

Sources privy to the development said five Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs, whose names have been kept in secret, have submitted their resignations to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Bilawal will reveal the names of the MNAs at a ‘crucial time’, the sources claimed.

The opposition parties including Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have been holding meetings with the government allies to seek their support for the no-trust move against PM Imran.

On Monday, it emerged that as many as eight members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are ready to quit the party.

Sources had said these MNAs would contest the next election on a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ticket.

The lawmakers include Nasrullah Ghuman, Asim Nazeer, Nawab Sher Wassan, Raja Riaz, Riyaz Fatyana, Khurram Shehzad, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, and Ghulam Mohammad Lali, the sources revealed.

Meanwhile, sources have said talks between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) over a no-trust move against the incumbent government have reached a deadlock.

