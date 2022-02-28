Eight MNAs ready to quit PTI: sources

ISLAMABAD: As many as eight members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are ready to quit the party, ARY News reported, citing informed sourced.

They said these MNAs would contest the next election on a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ticket.

The lawmakers include Nasrullah Ghuman, Asim Nazeer, Nawab Sher Wassan, Raja Riaz, Riyaz Fatyana, Khurram Shehzad, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, and Ghulam Mohammad Lali, the sources revealed.

The development comes amid the opposition’s plans to bring a no-trust move against the Imran Khan government in Parliament.

Sources said talks between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) over a no-trust move against the incumbent government have reached a deadlock.

They said the PPP has conveyed that it wanted completion of the parliamentary year after the in-house change, contrary to PML-N, which wanted the fresh polls to be called after the no-trust move.

The PML-N, according to sources, have suggested PPP bring its candidate for prime minister if it wanted to complete the parliamentary year.

