No-trust move: Opposition reaches deadlock, says Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that opposition parties have reached a deadlock over bringing a no-trust move against the incumbent government, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during a presser at the interior ministry, Sheikh Rasheed said that the deadlock between opposition parties has occurred after they remained indecisive over their future plans after the no-trust move.” They are now fighting over what each of them will get after the no-trust move,” he said.

He said that the government was not worried over their activities and had complete faith in its allies, who stand by the incumbent government.

He further said that the opposition will not bring a long march to Islamabad on March 23 and PDM chief Fazlur Rehman should recall what happened to such moves in 1980.

“Bilawal Bhutto is not capable of leading a protest movement,” he said.

The interior minister further thanked that even opposition is denying any interference from institutions. “Thank God opposition is saying they have not received any calls.”

Previously, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan holds a trump card in the no-trust move launched by opposition parties against his government and he would become a bigger challenge for the opposition in case of their failure.

Speaking during a press conference, the interior minister said that they would not create any hurdles for the PPP’s long march from February 28 towards Islamabad until and unless it remains peaceful. “I have held a meeting with CM Punjab to discuss the security measures during the march,” he said.

