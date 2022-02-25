No-trust move: PM Imran Khan holds trump card, says Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan holds a trump card in the no-trust move launched by opposition parties against his government and he would become a bigger challenge for the opposition in case of their failure.

Speaking during a press conference, the interior minister said that they would not create any hurdles for the PPP’s long march from February 28 towards Islamabad until and unless it remains peaceful. “I have held a meeting with CM Punjab to discuss the security measures during the march,” he said.

He said that the no-trust move has no bases and they are yet to decide on bringing it in Punjab and Centre. “Those who have begun a loot sale in politics should remember that Imran Khan holds a trump card,” he said.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the opposition has to bring 172 votes for the success of their no-trust move and Nawaz Sharif has tasked Asif Zardari to buy people. “These are people who chanted slogans of Vote ko Izzat Do,” he said and added, “Fear of Imran Khan is bringing them close to each other.”

He, however, said that all allies are standing alongside Imran Khan and warned that those who would ditch them would not be able to face masses. “They are digging up their political grave,” he said.

Sheikh Rasheed once again asked PM Imran Khan to approach Jahangir Tareen and said that he was not a friend of the estranged PTI leader but when politicians having arch rivalries could meet each other then Jahangir Tareen is the friend of Khan.

