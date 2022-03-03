Opposition in disarray after giving 48-hour ultimatum to PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties are in a state of disarray after giving a 48-hour ultimatum to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government ahead of the no-trust move, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) suggested submitting requisition of a session of the National Assembly before bringing a no-trust move. However, some opposition leaders were using delaying tactics.

Sources closer to PML-N said that the political party is favouring to summon the NA session before submitting the no-confidence motion. It will give an opportunity to the NA speaker to defer voting for the next 21 days.

On the other hand, some opposition leaders have backed the stance to directly bring a no-trust move. Sources added that the opposition parties have already taken signatures of their lawmakers for the passage of requisition and no-trust move.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given a five-day ultimatum to the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to resign and dissolve the assembly.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing the participants of Awami March in Bahawalpur, said that the people want to get rid of PM Imran Khan. Imran Khan has five days to resign and dissolve assemblies, otherwise, we will have to take care of it.

Bilawal added that we will solve the problems of the people by forming the government, and fulfilling Shaheed Benazir’s vision.

Yesterday, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had announced that the opposition alliance will move a no-confidence motion against the PTI government in the next 48 hours.

In a statement, the JUI-F chief had said that opposition parties have completed their homework regarding the no-confidence motion and the next 48 hours are important.

