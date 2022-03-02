No-confidence motion against govt likely in 48 hours: Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said on Wednesday that the opposition alliance will move a no-confidence motion against the PTI government in the next 48 hours, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the JUI-F chief said that opposition parties have completed their homework regarding the no-confidence motion and the next 48 hours are important.

“Nation will soon hear good news in this regard,” he added.

It emerged today that the opposition committee has given a green signal to move the motion of no confidence in the parliament against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources, the nine-member opposition committee has recommended moving the no-trust move as soon as possible.

The committee has submitted its recommendations after thorough talks and negotiations with parliamentarians.

Ayaz Sadiq, Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah represented the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the committee, while the Pakistan People’s Party was represented by Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, and Naveed Qamar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday visited the residence of the Chaudhry brothers of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q), his key ally in both Punjab and the Centre, against the backdrop of the latter’s recent meetings with opposition leaders.

