Asif Zardari, Fazlur Rehman vow to deal with PTI long march

ISLAMABAD: Former President and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari on Monday met Jamiat Ulemai-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman where the two vowed to foil Imran Khan’s ambitions which he wanted to achieve through his Islamabad long march, ARY NEWS reported.

During the meeting, Asif Zardari and Fazlur Rehman discussed political developments in the country. “Imran Khan’s long march is a failed bid to create anarchy in the country,” the JUI-F chief said and added that they would give a fight to the PTI chairman on every platform.

Speaking during the meeting, Asif Zardari said that Pakistan is facing an economic crisis and Imran Khan wanted to further prolong it. The two agreed that they would not allow Imran Khan’s ambitions to succeed and the coalition government will drag the country out of the ongoing crisis.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Asif Ali Zardari is becoming a hurdle in the fresh elections in the country.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi clarified that his political party was not part of any conspiracy against the national institutions.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘The Reporters’ today, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that fresh election is the only solution to end the crisis in the country. He rejected the allegations of creating chaos in the country.

He said that PTI wants to bring out the country from the difficult phase and the only option of fresh elections is the way out of all problems.

