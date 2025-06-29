President Zardari marks Parliamentarism Day with praise for lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: Just before the eve of the International Day of Parliamentarism, President Asif Ali Zardari highlighted the vital role of the Pakistani Parliament in defending inclusive governance, democratic values, and uprightness, ARY News reported.

In his statement on June 30, President Zardari specified the importance of Parliament as the “sovereign representative of the people and the guardian of constitutional values.”

Asif Zardari pointed out that the government plays a vital role in developing national policy, protecting fundamental freedoms, and ensuring transparency and accountability within representative government.

Emphasising the event, Asif Zardari stated, “Today, we observe the International Day of Parliamentarism, reiterating our promise to uphold democracy, inclusivity, tolerance, and socio-economic justice.”

Asif Zardari repeated that the legislative functions of the Parliament and oversight functions help as key tools for improving public service delivery and firming democratic frameworks. “The legislature holds the responsibility of protecting democratic ideals and advancing national development,” Asif Zardari added.

President Zardari showed confidence in the Parliament’s continued efforts to legislate for public welfare, protect citizen rights, and uphold inclusive governance. “Let us build a Pakistan where democracy accompanies institutions that are strong, and every citizen’s voice is heard and respected,” he concluded.

The International Day of Parliamentarism is celebrated every year on June 30. It was created by the United Nations to emphasise how important parliaments are in promoting accountability, representation, and sustainable development.

In this context, Pakistan’s commitment to inclusive governance and a participatory legislative process remains crucial to national progress.

