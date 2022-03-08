Asif Zardari claims over 172 MNAs to support no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has claimed that no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan to get the support of more than 172 MNAs, ARY News reported.

This he said while addressing a joint presser along with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Movement and JUI-F chief, Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad.

The joint opposition on Tuesday submitted a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly secretariat.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the no-confidence motion has been moved by the joint opposition after reaching a consensus that no party single-handedly steer the country out of crises.

Replying to a journalist’s question about the missing of opposition members in the recent legislation in the Senate, Asif Ali Zardari claimed that more than 172 members will support the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and went on to say do you want me to tell the names of MNAs who are supporting us?

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the opposition has reached here with mutual consensus and hoped that no-confidence move will succeed from the National Assembly.

Fazlur Rehman ruled out the impression of any differences with institutions and added that they are striving hard for the broader interests of the country.

“First we will achieve the targets and then will reveal the future course of action,” the JUI-F said.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said that a consultation of the joint opposition was held yesterday in which it was decided that a no-confidence motion against PM Imran would be submitted in the National Assembly today.

He said, “We kept this as a secret and everyone obeyed it, today all the parties signed the requisition and no-confidence motion with their members and today we have submitted it.”

