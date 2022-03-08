Opposition submits no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition on Tuesday submitted a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly secretariat today, ARY News reported.

The informed sources said that the opposition also filed a requisition notice seeking a session of the lower house of Parliament to table the no-trust move.

More than 100 lawmakers from the opposition parties have signed the no-confidence motion, sources said.

PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, PPP’s Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri and JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali submitted the no-trust motion before NA Secretariat.

Also Read: PML-N okays no-trust move, tells MNAs to stay put in Islamabad

Earlier today, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting of the PML-N’s parliamentary party.

Sources told ARY News that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who joined the meeting from London via a video link, gave the go-ahead to a no-trust move to be brought against the Imran Khan government in Parliament.

Addressing the meeting, PML-N stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the opposition is going to bring a no-confidence motion against the government, adding that a requisition notice seeking a session of the National Assembly for the purpose will be submitted soon.

Also Read: PML-Q opposes Aleem Khan as new Punjab CM in sitting with Govt

He also instructed the MNAs to stay put in Islamabad as the National Assembly session could be convened any time.

It is noteworthy that the PPP leadership has also directed the party lawmakers to cancel foreign trips and stay put in Islamabad.

Comments