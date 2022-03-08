PML-N okays no-trust move, tells MNAs to stay put in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the PML-N’s parliamentary party.

Sources told ARY News that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who joined the meeting from London via a video link, gave the go-ahead to a no-trust move to be brought against the Imran Khan government in Parliament.

They said the PML-N MNAs who were in attendance in the meeting signed a resolution to table the no-trust motion. The party has barred all its lawmakers from leaving the capital.

Addressing the meeting, PML-N stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the opposition is going to bring a no-confidence motion against the government, adding that a requisition notice seeking a session of the National Assembly for the purpose will be submitted soon.

He also instructed the MNAs to stay put in Islamabad as the National Assembly session could be convened any time.

