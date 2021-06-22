Zardari, Pervaiz Elahi discuss Punjab’s political situation in Lahore meeting

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker and PML-Q Punjab President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at the latter’s Bilawal House residence in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Matters pertaining to the country’s overall political situation and issues of Punjab were discussed in the meeting which lasted for an hour at Bilawal House.

Pervaiz Elahi inquired about the health of Asif Ali Zardari.

سابق صدر آصف علی زرداری اور اسپیکر پنجاب اسمبلی چوہدری پرویز الہی کے درمیان ملاقات میں آزاد عدلیہ اور اس کے احترام کے معاملے پر اتفاق کا اظہار@AAliZardari pic.twitter.com/3myFCG0RNv — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) June 22, 2021

The former president also inquired after the health of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. The two leaders also discussed matters pertaining to independent judiciary and democracy.

PML-Q leader thanked Asif Zardari for his support during the Senate elections held in March 2021.

Earlier, it was learnt that several political heavyweights will join the PPP during the Lahore visit of the party’s Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

Former Punjab Governor Zulfiqar Khan Khosa is also likely to meet Zardari with strong hints about his joining the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), sources said.

Zardari is expected to stay few more days in Lahore.