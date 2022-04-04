Asif Zardari says PM Imran hiding behind threat letter

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday claimed Imran Khan is hiding behind a threat letter, claimed to be an alleged ‘foreign conspiracy’ to topple his government, ARY News reported.

In his statement, Asif Ali Zardari said that National Security Committee (NSC) has clearly stated in its statement that evidence of a conspiracy could not be found but Imran Khan is claiming that the members of the NSC are satisfied with the letter.

The former president also asked the establishment to clear their position on the matter as the matter is no longer of Imran Khan or joint opposition but of Pakistan.

Asif Ali Zardari also said that delay in such sensitive issues always ends in damage.

Earlier in the day, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has also urged Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Babar Iftikhar to clarify whether the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting declare the 197 members of the National Assembly traitors and part of the foreign conspiracy.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal asked, “Can foreign office or defense ministry produce any official correspondence between 7-27th on foreign sazish[conspiracy].”

NSC meeting

On March 31, the 37th meeting of NSC took place at the PM Office with PM Imran Khan in the chair, where National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf briefed the committee on the formal communication of a senior official of a foreign country to Pakistan’s ambassador in the said country during a formal meeting.

The Pakistani ambassador “duly conveyed” the message of the foreign official to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the statement had reported.

Former federal ministers of defence, energy, information and broadcasting, interior, finance, human rights, planning, development and special initiatives, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, NSA, and senior officers attended the meeting.

