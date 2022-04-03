US diplomat Donald Lu ignores question on PM Imran’s claim

NEW DELHI: Donald Lu, the top American official dealing with South Asia in the US State Department has said that they are following developments in Pakistan and we respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan claimed that Lu, the top American official dealing with South Asia in the US State Department, was involved in the ‘foreign conspiracy’ to topple his government.

Donald Lu, who is currently visiting India, in an interview with the Hindustan Times, denied responding to the allegations of PM Imran Khan.

“Pakistan PM Imran Khan claims you gave a message to Pakistani envoy that Pakistan will face difficult times if no-confidence motion fails,” the Indian journalist asked, but Donald Lu ignored the question and said they are monitoring the situation in Pakistan and respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law.

PM Imran Khan while naming Donald Lu responsible for hatching conspiracy against his govt claimed that Lu warned the Pakistani envoy to the US, Asad Majeed, that there would be implications if the Pakistan PM survived the no-trust vote in the National Assembly.

