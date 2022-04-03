PM Imran claims US diplomat Donald Lu involved in ‘conspiracy’ to topple his govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan survived the opposition’s attempt to oust him from power after a no-confidence motion against him was rejected by the National Assembly deputy speaker, who claimed it was a ‘foreign conspiracy’.

Addressing a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leaders in Islamabad, the PM claimed that Donald Lu, the top American official dealing with South Asia in the US State Department, was involved in the ‘foreign conspiracy’ to topple his government.

Imran Khan claimed that Donald Lu warned the Pakistani envoy to the US, Asad Majeed, that there would be implications if the Pakistan PM survived the no-trust vote in the National Assembly.

PM Khan said that the no-confidence motion against him was a “foreign conspiracy” and he thanked Allah that it failed.

On Saturday, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan openly held the US responsible for the “foreign conspiracy” to overthrow his government.

“Ok I’m taking the name of US, the conspiracy has been hatched with the help of America to remove me,” PM Imran had said while addressing the participants of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party in Islamabad.

Earlier, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri termed the no-confidence motion against the premier “unconstitutional”, saying that it was backed by “foreign powers”.

