PM Imran openly names US behind conspiracy to topple PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday held the US responsible for the ‘foreign conspiracy’ to overthrow his government, ARY News reported.

“Ok I’m taking the name of US, the conspiracy has been hatched with the help of America to remove me,” PM Imran said while addressing the participants of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party in Islamabad, ahead of a crucial no-confidence motion in NA tomorrow.

The premier said people are seeing the conspiracy and its characters and alleged that US wants to see its “slaves” in power in Pakistan.

Reiterating his resolve to fight till the last ball, PM Imran Khan said he will not leave the ground for the corrupt and will fight in the National Assembly.

No-confidence motion against him to fail, he added.

Commenting on the turncoats, he thanked Allah for revealing them before him and vowed not to shake hands with them in future.

PM Imran termed the party MNAs standing beside him heroes and said he will not forget, those who stood by him in the difficult times.

PM Imran also said it is good that the establishment has kept itself neutral in the present political situation.

Lauding the landmark victory in the second phase of LB polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PM Khan said that PTI has swept the seats and PML-N and PPP had been overthrown from the scene.

