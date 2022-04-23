Asif Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, others removed from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The names of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Zardari, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Faryal Tapur and other important political personalities have been removed from the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, the names of more than 100 political personalities including PM Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Faryal Talpur, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif and others have been removed from the ECL.

The names were placed on the ECL on the recommendations of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Sources said that the names which were placed on ECL on the orders of courts and security institute will not be removed from the list.

Sources said that the names which were placed for 4 months on the ECL will be removed from the list.

Read more: ECL committee recommends amendments in law

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led coalition government decided to stop unnecessary use of the Exit Control List (ECL).

The Exit Control List (ECL) committee formed during the first cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday has recommended amending the rules.

As per new rules, people would be placed at the ECL only when it is necessary. The committee had also recommended fixing the time period for the pleas seeking removal of the names from the ECL.

Comments