ECL committee recommends amendments in law

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led coalition government has decided to stop unnecessary use of the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

The Exit Control List (ECL) committee formed during the first cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday has recommended amending the rules.

As per new rules, people will be placed at the ECL only when it is necessary. The committee has also recommended fixing the time period for the pleas seeking removal of the names from the ECL.

Sources within the law and justice ministry said that notification regarding amendments in the rules will only be issued after the approval from the federal cabinet.

The committee from now onwards will have full authority to place or remove someone’s name from Exit Control List (ECL), they added.

