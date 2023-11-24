Asif Zardari, Sindh governor discuss political situation

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met with Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari at the Zardari House in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both the leaders exchanged views overall political situation in the country and various matters concerning the province of Sindh, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

Saleem Mandviwalla, Malik Shah, Sarfraz Dhomki and others were also present during the meeting.

On Thursday, Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari claimed that PTI chief Imran Khan offered him 6 ministries during their government.

In an interview with a private news channel, Asif Zardari asserted that the government of former prime minister Imran Khan wanted “minus Zardari People Party” and send me out of the country.

Zardari contended that initiating a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was the correct decision otherwise he would have stayed in power until 2028 through an RO election.

The former president further alleged that the PTI chief had isolated Pakistan globally and was an enemy of the country’s economy.

On November 4, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that no decision made regarding an electoral alliance between PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) yet.