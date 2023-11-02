Asif Zardari summoned in Park Lane reference

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in the federal capital on Thursday summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and others in Park Lane reference, ARY News reported.

Accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case where the counsel said that at the time of agreement, Asif Zardari was not the director of Park Lane.

At this, the court ordered to summon former president Asif Zardari and others in Park Lane reference and the hearing was adjourned till December 20.

Earlier, an accountability court in the federal capital on Wednesday summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and others in Thatta Water Supply project.

Accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case and issued notices to the former president and others to appear before the Islamabad bureau on December 18.

In January, an accountability court in the federal capital sent back a corruption reference against former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Accountability court Judge Rana Nasir Javed announced the verdict reserved after hearing arguments from both sides. The judge said the corruption reference did not fall under the jurisdiction of the accountability court after amendments to the NAB laws.

Park Lane case

Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused face charges of corruption through fake bank accounts and embezzlement in the financial facility for Park Lane Private Limited and Parthenon (Pvt) Limited.

The Park Lane case is being investigated under different sections of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, and the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010, over Zardari’s alleged involvement in a loan and its misappropriation by Parthenon Private Limited.

A loan worth Rs 1.5 billion was taken from a bank and transferred to the company’s account in a private bank.