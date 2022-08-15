Asif Zardari summons Nasir Shah to Dubai ahead of LG polls

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has accelerated his political activities and has summoned Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Nasir Shah to Dubai, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources, Nasir Shah has reached Dubai where Zardari has been staying for many days. The former president has summoned Shah to discuss the overall political situation of the province.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has also summoned Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers and other party leaders to Islamabad.

According to details, Bilawal Bhutto has summoned the PPP leadership over reports of differences among candidates of by-elections in Lyari and Malir.

Sources told ARY News that CM Murad Ali Shah has left for Islamabad by private flight. He was accompanied by Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Saeed Ghani, Waqar Mehdi, Shabbir Bajarani and other provincial ministers.

Bilawal Bhutto has directed important ministers and Members of Sindh Assembly to reach Islamabad immediately, sources added. Consultation on upcoming local government (LG) polls and by-elections in Lyari and Malir will be held.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rescheduled the second phase of the Sindh local government (LG) elections citing “possible rains and bad weather” in the province.

According to a statement issued by the electoral watchdog, the second phase of the LG elections in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad will take place on August 28.

