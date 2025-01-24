Asim Azhar’s birthday surprise for Merub Ali; pictures go viral!

Pakistan’s heartthrob singer Asim Azhar surprised his fiancee, actor-model Merub Ali, with a sweet dinner date, on her birthday.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Asim Azhar shared adorable new pictures with his fiancee Merub Ali, from what looks like their date, to celebrate her 23rd birthday.

The three-picture gallery, captioned simply with a red rose and black heart emoji, sees the couple pose in a restaurant, with a small vase.

For the dinner date with her beau, the birthday girl kept it rather simple and chic in a black off-shoulder top, paired with what looks like matching denim pants. She flaunted her natural beauty and styled the look simply with mini, silver earrings. Azhar twinned with his ladylove in a black tee and a leather jacket, finished with a neck chain and a beige cap.

Thousands of his fans liked the now-viral picture post and extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to Ali.

For the unversed, Asim Azhar and Merub Ali got engaged in 2022. The singer-actor duo have been childhood friends and often made public appearances before making their relationship official. They were also seen together in the blockbuster serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘.

Speaking about their wedding plans, the ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ singer said last year that no dates had been confirmed and it would be fixed by their parents soon.